2020 Wellington New Zealand Armageddon Expo Postponed Due To COVID-19

COVID-19 has been spreading all around the world and sadly this has caused the postponement and cancellation for many public events. The latest casualty thanks to the worldwide pandemic is the Wellington Armageddon Expo in New Zealand.

The Wellington Armageddon Expo was supposed to happen in April, but now it looks like the event has been postponed until August. All other future events are expected to still take place though.

The official Armageddon Expo Facebook page made the full announcement. You can check out all of the details posted down below.

To say that we are living in interesting times would be a massive understatement, with obvious fears regarding the COVID-19 virus and its real health impact on Kiwis.



While we have spent that past year working towards our Wellington event planned for April 10-12th we have made the decision to postpone this event and move it to later in the year to August 1st/2nd 2020 still at the Sky Stadium. We won’t be making firm guest announcements until closer to the event.



All event tickets will be fully refunded through Ticketek who should contact ticket holders shortly.



While we understand this will be disappointing for many, it is an unavoidable result of the current global crisis. Our next planned events will now be



Christchurch – May 30th to June 1st



Tauranga – June 6/7th



Guest announcements will not be made until late April, with tickets planned for sale from early May to avoid any cancellations and ensure that the events will proceed as planned.



Obviously, we will be reviewing things as they happen and will make announcements as we have them, however as this situation seems to be changing week by week it is impossible to be certain of where we will be and what will happen. We are hoping for the best and planning cautiously to continue to bring you events this year. Auckland – October 23-26th



Unless we are all living in a Mad Max world by then, we fully expect the 25th Anniversary event to proceed as planned.

The saddest part about all this is that the entire guest list has to be changed. More about the future guests coming to the August event will be announced at a later date.

Hopefully COVID-19 will be contained later this year so all other events can go on as originally scheduled.

