The 2020 Academy Award Nominations Are Led By Joker
Previously the Academy Award voters snubbed comic book movies. This year is totally different because Joker leads all the movies with 11 nominations in total!
The big awards Joker is up for include Best Picture as well as Joaquin Phoenix is up for Best Actor as his role as Arthur Fleck. Avengers: Endgame only got one nomination for Best Visuals.
In terms of other big blockbusters, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker got three nominations for Sound Editing, Visuals and Best Score thanks to John Williams.
The 2020 Academy Awards are happening on February 9th, 2020. Anyway, you look at the full nomination list posted down below. Is your favorite movie on the list?
Best picture
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Best actress
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best actor
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best supporting actress
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best supporting actor
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best director
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Best animated feature
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Best animated short
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Best adapted screenplay
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
Best original screenplay
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Best cinematography
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best documentary
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Best documentary short
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
- Life Overtakes Me
- St Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best live action short
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbours’ Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Best international feature film
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- Les Misérables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
Best editing
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Best sound editing
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker
Best sound mixing
- Ad Astra
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best production design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Best original score
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best original song
- I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4
- I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
- I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough
- Into the Unknown, Frozen II
- Stand Up, Harriet
Best makeup and hair
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Best costume design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women\
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best visual effects
- Avengers Endgame
- The Irishman
- 1917
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
