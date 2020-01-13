The 2020 Academy Award Nominations Are Led By Joker

Previously the Academy Award voters snubbed comic book movies. This year is totally different because Joker leads all the movies with 11 nominations in total!

The big awards Joker is up for include Best Picture as well as Joaquin Phoenix is up for Best Actor as his role as Arthur Fleck. Avengers: Endgame only got one nomination for Best Visuals.

In terms of other big blockbusters, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker got three nominations for Sound Editing, Visuals and Best Score thanks to John Williams.

The 2020 Academy Awards are happening on February 9th, 2020. Anyway, you look at the full nomination list posted down below. Is your favorite movie on the list?

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman​

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story​

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell​

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Best animated feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best animated short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love​

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman​

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Best original screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best documentary

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama​

Honeyland

Best documentary short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone​

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best live action short

Brotherhood​

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours’ Window​

Saria

A Sister

Best international feature film

Corpus Christi​

Honeyland

Les Misérables​

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Best editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman​

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best sound editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra​

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best production design

The Irishman​

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best original score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best original song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4

I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman​

I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough

Into the Unknown, Frozen II

Stand Up, Harriet

Best makeup and hair

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best costume design

The Irishman​

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women\

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best visual effects

Avengers Endgame

The Irishman

1917

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

